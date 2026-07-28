Coordinated action key to enforcing new solid waste management rules, says Kerala CM

Calling for a change in public behaviour, Satheesan said habits such as littering in public places must end if Kerala is to become a truly green state. “Maintaining social cleanliness should become the responsibility of every citizen, extending beyond personal hygiene,” he said.

While acknowledging the progress made in waste management, the CM said the state still has a long way to go. He urged residents’ associations and other community organisations to actively participate in waste management initiatives.

He said that the government would not permit unscientific waste processing methods or entertain false claims of waste treatment by firms operating without proper scientific mechanisms.

He also called for comprehensive waste management projects to be implemented in every district, with municipalities and panchayats jointly developing model initiatives to ensure strict implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules.