Drug tip-off unearths Thiruvananthapuram loan fraud racket

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A tip-off about suspected drug trade ended up blowing the lid off a loan app fraud racket run by fraudsters in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. A Sreekaryam police official said more than 10 persons, all hailing from northern states including Uttar Pradesh, have been detained.

“The police received tip-off that some migrants were selling drugs in the area,” said the officer. A search conducted as part of Operation Toofan uncovered the racket. More than 50 computers were confiscated from the possession of the apprehended persons, whose arrests have not been recorded yet.

“Preliminary analysis reveals that the racket’s victims are foreigners, from countries including the US. However, it is too early to comment on the extent of the scam. The culprits were nabbed in a joint operation by the Sreekaryam police and the DANSAF team,” a Sreekaryam police official said, adding that the officers are collecting and analysing digital evidence from all confiscated devices, following which further proceedings, including arrest, shall be recorded. Evidence collection continued until late night in the gang’s operation centre at Sreekaryam.