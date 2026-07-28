Urbanisation shrinks Akkulam lake by nearly half over three decades: Study

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three decades of rapid urbanisation has reduced Akkulam Lake’s open water spread by nearly half and wiped out over 80% of the surrounding wetland system, significantly weakening one of Thiruvananthapuram’s most important natural flood buffers, a new peer-reviewed study has found.

Published in the journal Discover Cities, the study warns that the continued degradation of the Akkulam-Veli wetland system has substantially increased the city’s vulnerability to urban flooding, with the October 2023 inundation serving as an early warning of what could become more frequent under a changing climate.

The study, by spouses Sarun S of the Centre for Disaster Studies, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, and Vineetha P of Kerala University’s Inter-University Centre for Geo-spatial Information Science and Technology (IUCGIST), analysed satellite imagery and geospatial data from 1995 to 2023.

It found that Akkulam Lake’s open water area shrank from 2.73 sqkm in 1995 to 1.46 sqkm in 2023, while the overall Akkulam-Veli wetland system declined by 81%, from 12.78 sqkm to just 2.38 sqkm.

According to the researchers, the wetland is the backbone of the capital’s natural drainage network, receiving runoff from streams including Kannammoola, Kulathoor, Amayizhanjan and Sreekaryam. Besides storing excess stormwater during heavy rains, it recharges groundwater, regulates the local microclimate and supports biodiversity.