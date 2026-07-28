Vanchiyoor murder was pre-planned, say police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police have confirmed that the murder of Chambakkada native Visakh in front of his house near Kaithamukku on Sunday was pre-planned and stemmed from a fallout based on a boundary dispute between the families of the victim and the prime accused.

Shankhumukham assistant commissioner Alexander Thankachan said all four people involved in the attack on Visakh have been arrested and all of them have criminal antecedents.

The prime accused Pradeep aka Pathu Pradeep, the officer said, was involved in at least seven cases and had been detained under KAAPA. His criminal activities were all prior to 2013, the officer said.

The second accused Vineeth was involved in a murder case, while third accused Nazeer Khan has five criminal cases. Shivaprasad, the fourth accused, has about a dozen criminal cases. Nazeer and Shivaprasad have been included in the rowdy list of Pettah and Vizhinjam police, respectively.