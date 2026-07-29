Karunakaran memorial college to get 100 MBBS seats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Health Minister J P Nadda has granted in-principle approval to initiate MBBS admissions for 100 seats at K Karunakaran Memorial Government Medical College starting next academic year, Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press following a high-level delegation meeting in Delhi, Muraleedharan stated that Union Minister Nadda cited “criminal negligence” regarding the decade-long delay in starting classes despite multi-crore infrastructure already being in place, noting that the setback deprived approximately 1,100 students of medical education opportunities over the years.

Muraleedharan also highlighted several key commitments secured during the discussions, including assurances that the Centre will allocate an AIIMS facility to Kerala and a request for the state to submit an official proposal to establish India’s first Genetic Institute.

He added that the Union minister pledged Central aid to set up dedicated trauma care centres anchored at district hospitals across all districts, granted in-principle approval to expand Central insurance coverage limits, and guaranteed support to upgrade three state mental health centres alongside supplying HPV vaccines for girls.

Addressing additional state requests, Muraleedharan noted that the Centre agreed to adjust National Health Mission funding limits as needed, step in to ensure the supply of critical non-communicable disease, cancer, and imported medicines, and boost central assistance for the State Virology Institute. Describing the meeting as highly cordial, Muraleedharan stated that the union health minister commended Kerala’s health sector performance as operating impeccably.