Officers seeking illegal gifts from bars to face music, warns Kerala Excise Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Excise Minister M Liju on Tuesday warned officers demanding “illegal gifts” from bars, saying such malpractice will invite strict action.

Addressing a high-level review meeting of the department, Liju said he had got complaints from bar owners alleging that excise officers were demanding liquor for free. “None of us have the right to demand such illegal gifts. I told the bar owners to use a hidden camera and record the officers making the illegal demands,” he said.

Meanwhile, Liju expressed concern over bars operating beyond permitted hours, saying the government had received compaints about bars starting as early as 5.30am. This, he said, was a result of the lapse of the officer having supervisory charge.

Liju added that the excise department will launch a special enforcement drive across the state during Onam season.