Thiruvananthapuram police arrest 10 in fake loan call centre scam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 10 people were arrested by the police in the Sreekaryam online loan app fraud on Tuesday, including two suspected masterminds.

“In the guise of a US-based call centre, the scammers have been working in a rented space at Pongummoodu. However, the local residents doubted the overall behaviour of the employees, which later led to doubts that they might have links to the drugs network. Even though we received information that they have been engaged in narcotics, we are yet to confirm this,” city police commissioner Arul R B Krishna said.

The commissioner told TNIE that one of the accused was nabbed from Thiruvananthapuram airport and another from Ahmedabad airport while trying to escape. He added that the accused arrested from Ahmedabad has a precedent of a similar case in Gujarat by faking as officials from the firm ‘Advance America’. The other arrested include UP and Bihar natives, who were employed in the company.

Meanwhile, the police have strengthened the search for the scam’s suspected kingpin, Akashdeep Choudhary, who fled from Thiruvananthapuram when he got hints that the police were about to crack down on them through a raid on Monday.

Following the arrests, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala called the city police commissioner and appreciated the officers who nabbed the scamsters.