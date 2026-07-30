Opposition draws the line on BJP councillor Sugathan’s absence, threatens to move court

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram corporation council meeting slated for Friday is set to trigger fresh political and legal action with the Opposition threatening to move the court if BJP councillor R Sugathan is not disqualified after his expected third consecutive absence from council proceedings. However, the BJP has dismissed the disqualification claims, insisting that Sugathan’s absence from Friday’s meeting will have no immediate legal consequences.

The meeting has assumed significance as Sugathan, the Vazhottukonam councillor, is unlikely to attend because he remains under preventive detention under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). While the Opposition maintains that his absence should trigger the statutory process under the Kerala Municipality Act, the BJP argues that the matter cannot be decided merely on the basis of attendance.

“There is no such issue. Even if he does not attend Friday’s meeting, nothing is going to happen. The party’s priority is to challenge the KAAPA detention order before the Kerala High Court. The detention is unfair as it is based on just two criminal cases,” said BJP Thiruvananthapuram city district president Karamana Jayan.

The Opposition parties have made it clear that they will not allow the issue to end with Friday’s meeting. “If Sugathan remains absent, we will raise the matter in the council and seek action under the Kerala Municipality Act. If the statutory procedure is not initiated, we will pursue legal remedies,” said UDF parliamentary party leader K S Sabarinadhan.

The previous council meeting was held on June 29, after a gap of six weeks, and Friday’s session is expected to witness sharp exchanges over Sugathan’s continued absence and the legal implications arising from it.