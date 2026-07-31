‘IIST graduates should become leaders in Viksit Bharat journey’: Governor Rajendra Arlekar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Urging graduates of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) to dedicate their knowledge and talent to nation-building, Governor Rajendra Arlekar has said modern education should create leaders rather than followers.

Addressing the 14th convocation of the institute here on Thursday as chief guest, Arlekar said the graduates were among the fortunate few to receive exceptional education and should contribute meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat.

He said the country’s development was not merely an economic aspiration but a mission for holistic national progress.

A total of 332 degrees were awarded at the convocation.

Delivering the convocation address, ISRO chairman and Department of Space secretary V Narayanan said IIST had evolved into an institution

of global repute, offering students unparalleled exposure through continuous interaction with some of India’s finest scientists and engineers.

IIST chancellor B N Suresh, who presided over the function, said innovation must be translated into globally competitive technologies and scalable enterprises.

He urged students to pursue excellence through dedication, perseverance and continuous self-improvement.