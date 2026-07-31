Project leaves Shankhumukham beach off-limits for Vavu Bali ritual

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shankumukham beach, one of the key venues for the annual Karkidaka Vavu Bali ritual, is unlikely to host devotees at its traditional location this year owing to the ongoing Rs 14 crore redevelopment project turning the venue unsafe for public access.

On Thursday, senior officials of the district administration, the irrigation department and the Travancore Devaswom Board conducted a joint inspection to assess the feasibility of holding the ritual at the beach. A senior official of the irrigation department said that a final decision has not been taken.

“The district collector is expected to visit Shankumukham on Saturday. A final decision will be taken only after that,” said the official. According to the irrigation department the usual entry point cannot be opened as extensive gallery construction is under way.

“The construction site has deep excavations, piles of rubble, rocks and building materials. We cannot clear the site for a day as the construction activities are ongoing in full swing. It’s risky and unsafe to allow thousands of devotees who are expected to gather for the annual ritual at the location,” said the official.

“The regular area of the beach cannot be used as construction is in progress. It is not possible to allow devotees through the worksite. If any untoward incident occurs, it will become a serious issue. Managing such a large crowd would be difficult even for the police. The sea is also rough at present,” said the official.