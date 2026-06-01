Ahead of school reopening, Operation Toofan cracks down on narcotics network in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major crackdown ahead of the reopening of schools, authorities have seized five sacks of narcotic and addictive products allegedly stocked for sale to children and shut down 30 makeshift stalls that were being used to distribute them across parts of the city.

The operation was intended to shut down drug distribution points functioning under the guise of paan shops and lottery stalls. Inspections revealed that many of the lottery tickets displayed at these stalls were months old, indicating that the establishments were primarily being used as fronts for narcotics sales. It was conducted jointly by the Thiruvananthapuram corporation and the police as part of the ongoing Operation Toofan.

The drive began at Medical College Junction on Sunday morning. Raids were carried out in Medical College, Elankavu, Ulloor, Prashanth Nagar and Akkulam, where officials seized and destroyed five sacks of narcotic products.

The dismantled roadside stalls were removed and transported in corporation vehicles.

Mayor V V Rajesh and Town Planning Committee chairman Pattoor Radhakrishnan alleged that a large network was operating behind the illegal trade. According to them, narcotic products were being brought into the city from other states in large quantities and distributed through shops set up at various locations. They alleged that migrant youths below the age of 18 were being employed to sell the products for daily wages of around Rs 1,000.