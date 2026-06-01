Kerala students visit German Parliament, explore Berlin's history through Goethe-Zentrum programme

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Most students read about the Berlin wall in history classes. But seven lucky ones from Kerala recently had a chance to experience it in real life. The delegation comprised students from various schools in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, who were part of an educational and cultural visit to Germany.

The students -- Aalap Parte, Aditya Sundaresan, Ananthapadmanabhan Bilu, Akshay George Sam, Mehrin Khulsum, Vani Baiju and Zultan Nehan Moulana -- watched how the German parliament Bundestag functions, besides visiting political and historic landmarks of the European nation. The visit was organised by the German language and cultural centre Goethe-Zentrum Trivandrum.

The seven students were winners of the first “Model German Parliament” organised by Goethe-Zentrum. The group was led by Vidya Subramanyam, German faculty with Goethe-Zentrum

They explored important historical and political landmarks of the German capital. The highlight, however, was the visit to the Bundestag. The students interacted with Member of Parliament Ralph Brinkhaus and attended a live parliamentary session, gaining direct insight on parliamentary procedures.

“I was extremely surprised that someone at that position gave us his time and talked to us not only about hardcore politics but also about the Bundesliga and how the team from Koehl is his favourite. It was a breath of fresh air to get to see the more humane side of such people,” Aditya said.

“For a student of international politics like me, standing before the Berlin Wall and witnessing the city’s historic architecture in real life felt truly surreal,” said Mehrin.