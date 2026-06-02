Kerala principal, school management trade allegations over harbouring ‘terror’ links

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Commission for Minorities is set to hear a complaint filed by the former principal of Dr GR Public School in Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram, against the institution’s management over allegations that she and her husband harboured “terrorist” links. S Shamna Beegum, who was terminated from her position as principal of the school, accused the management of fostering a “hostile work environment”.
“The management representatives would pretend to be cordial in public, but interpersonal dealings were always problematic. While the school’s managing trustee said that people with problematic body language visited our quarters, on what basis was such a comment made?” Shamna said.
Stating that Neyyattinkara police behaved in a biased manner when the issue was taken up before them, she told TNIE that even the Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the school management are in cahoots as part of a larger conspiracy.
“Had school authorities been aware of the so-called terror links to my husband or I, why didn’t they take any action earlier? Despite CCTV cameras and 24-hour security inside the school premises, why didn’t they convey these issues to me?” she said.
The minorities commission will hear the complaint on Tuesday.
Shamna said she has also filed complaints with the women’s commission, labour officer, CBSE, and the Union education minister.
“Ever since the news emerged, I have been at the receiving end of cyber bullying too, against which I have filed a complaint with the cyber cell,” she said.
Refuting her allegations, the school management said Shamna was not sacked because of “terrorist” links. Managing trustee R K Harikumar said that six complaints were received against the principal within 10 months of her tenure, mostly involving emotional harassment against students and teachers.
“There were multiple allegations of a severe nature, including one linked to a student who attempted suicide. There have been discussions among staff and security about people with problematic body language visiting her husband.
But that was not the reason to oust her,” Harikumar told TNIE. Child rights commission member Wilson F said, “We received two complaints against the principal, but none of them mentioned any supposed terror links. The first was in connection with a suicide attempt by a student and the other by 20 teachers of the school who sought anonymity.”