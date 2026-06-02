Patient falls off hospital bed, dies in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 62-year-old patient from Kollam died after falling from his hospital bed while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased is Wilfred, a resident of Lenin Bhavan in Padappakkara, Kollam.

The Medical College police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident following a formal complaint lodged by the deceased’s son Lenin.

Wilfred had been admitted since May 25, where he was receiving treatment for jaundice. According to hospital authorities, the patient was experiencing delirium brought on by hepatic encephalopathy, an advanced stage of brain dysfunction caused by severe liver infection.

The incident occurred around 5.30pm on Saturday when Wilfred reportedly fell face-down on to the floor from his bed. Attending doctors immediately rushed him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as his condition turned critical, said the official. However, his death was confirmed an hour later.

The police have registered the case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which pertains to the investigation of unnatural death.