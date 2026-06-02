Strict legal action against dumping waste into drains, canals: Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People and institutions found dumping waste into drains, canals and waterways in the city will face stringent legal action, including hefty fines, Transport Minister C P John said on Monday, directing the police to intensify inspections and maintain strict vigilance against such activities.
The minister issued the warning at an emergency meeting convened to review the severe waterlogging reported in parts of the city following recent heavy rains. He said that action would be taken not only against those who dump waste but also against establishments that hand over waste for illegal disposal.
Stating that the causes behind the recent flooding would be examined in detail, the minister said the government will work towards a permanent solution through coordinated efforts with various departments and the corporation.
Officials of the major irrigation department and the corporation have been directed to submit a report to the district collector within three days. The report will review the pre-monsoon cleaning measures undertaken, identify factors that contributed to the waterlogging and suggest both short-term and long-term measures to prevent recurrence.
The minister also reviewed coastal protection measures and said the work to place geo-bags along erosion-prone stretches at Valiyathura and Shanghumugham was progressing. He assured that all possible steps would be taken to address the concerns of coastal residents affected by sea erosion.
District collector Anu Kumari said certain shortcomings had been noticed in the removal of tree branches that pose risks to road users. She directed officials to ensure that such work is carried out using scientific methods to avoid creating additional hazards.