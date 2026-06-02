Strict legal action against dumping waste into drains, canals: Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People and institutions found dumping waste into drains, canals and waterways in the city will face stringent legal action, including hefty fines, Transport Minister C P John said on Monday, directing the police to intensify inspections and maintain strict vigilance against such activities.

The minister issued the warning at an emergency meeting convened to review the severe waterlogging reported in parts of the city following recent heavy rains. He said that action would be taken not only against those who dump waste but also against establishments that hand over waste for illegal disposal.

Stating that the causes behind the recent flooding would be examined in detail, the minister said the government will work towards a permanent solution through coordinated efforts with various departments and the corporation.