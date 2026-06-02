Two including minor arrested with 10 kg of cannabis in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city Police on Tuesday seized 10 kg of cannabis being transported on a motorcycle in Thiruvananthapuram and arrested two persons, including a minor, during an early-morning inspection at Enchakkal.



Muhammed Azarudeen (19), native of balaramapuram along with a minor was held. The two were taken into custody and later handed over to Fort Police for further investigation. Police said the ganja was being taken to Perumathura for distribution.



According to the police, the ganja was found during a vehicle check conducted by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF). Officers intercepted the motorcycle after becoming suspicious of its movement and found the cannabis while examining a bag carried by the accused.



The operation was part of an anti-narcotics drive launched across the city on the directions of City Police Commissioner Karthik. The inspections were carried out as a preparatory measure ahead of the launch of Operation Toofan – Narco Hunt, a statewide anti-drug campaign announced by Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala.



Police said surveillance and enforcement activities have been stepped up in various parts of the city as part of efforts to curb drug trafficking and distribution.