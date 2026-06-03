Flood mitigation project in capital hangs fire despite monsoon threat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the southwest monsoon expected to intensify over the state in the coming days, concerns over recurring urban flooding in the state capital looms large. The downpour on Saturday has once again exposed the city’s vulnerability, with clogged canals, particularly the Amayizhanchan canal, raising concerns of severe waterlogging and disease outbreaks.

Despite the announcement of a Rs 200 crore urban flood mitigation project in 2024, it is yet to move beyond the planning stage. While the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is expected to contribute Rs 150 crore, the remaining amount has to be borne by the state government. Though the detailed project report (DPR) was submitted to the Union government in 2024, the project is yet to receive final approval.

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) member secretary Shekar Lukose Kuriakose told TNIE that the proposal is currently awaiting further processing at the Centre. “The project has to be examined by the technical advisory committee before further steps are taken,” he said.

Nearly six months after the BJP-led council assumed office at the corporation, the project has seen little progress. Despite the looming flood threat, the civic body is yet to follow up the project and expedite its implementation.

Mayor V V Rajesh said that the corporation is not entirely satisfied with the existing proposal. “I don’t think the project, in its present form, is adequate to fully address the flood threat faced by the capital. There needs to be better coordination among various departments. The entire canal network has to be streamlined, and a more comprehensive project is required,” he said.