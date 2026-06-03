Kerala Assembly’s new third front sparks uproar as speaker’s benevolent call lets BJP debutant s peak

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 16th Kerala assembly got a hang of having a novel third front in the house on the very first day it convened for regular business. Curiously the brief ruckus in the house threw up a challenge before Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan - who chose to take a benevolent call to allow a new member to speak - giving him an indication of what awaits him in coming days.

The occasion was the first adjournment motion on inflation due to fuel price hike, moved by ex-finance minister K N Balagopal.

After the customary response from the treasury bench, the speaker denied permission for the motion. In his walkout speech, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, while taking on the government for its reluctance to give immediate relief to people, also attacked PM Narendra Modi.

Pinarayi accused the NDA government of toeing the line of US President Donald Trump, and criticized the Modi administration over oil import.

As soon as Pinarayi wound up his speech, BJP’s parliamentary party leader B B Gopakumar stood up. However, it was the turn of CPI leader K Rajan who was heard telling the speaker that the new member was unaware of house procedures. The speaker told Gopakumar that only those who had signed the adjournment motion are allowed to speak on the same, following which Gopakumar sat down.