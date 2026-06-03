Kerala govt to set up more anti-piracy agencies in Kochi, Malabar: Minister P C Vishnunadh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to address the film fraternity’s long-standing concern of piracy, Cultural Affairs Minister P C Vishnunadh said that the government will institute more anti-piracy enforcement bodies in the state. “We have only one office in Thiruvananthapuram to counter piracy. The film body representatives have requested to start two more such bodies in Kochi and Malabar, which the government will soon initiate,” the minister told the press after taking part in a meeting with the representatives of various film bodies at Hotel Mascot here on Tuesday.

Speaking about the not-so-industry-friendly approach in shooting films at protected sites, Vishnunadh said that the government will consider setting up a ‘single-window portal’ for obtaining such clearances.

“With the state going through a financial crisis, we cannot take a quick decision about waiving entertainment taxes, which was raised by both technicians and theatre owners. But we will look into the issue,” he added. The minister also commented that the government is actively searching for suitable candidates for the apex posts in the government’s film institutions.