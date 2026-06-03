The Malayali man who researched the Chola-period copper plates for 30 years before it came back to India

Could you explain your association with the Leiden plates?



I first saw them in September 1968. I was excited because I had heard about the copper plates while I was a postgraduate student of Tamil and later a researcher in Thiruvananthapuram. I was very keen to study them closely, especially the script used to write them in the 11th century.



Your study has also been about the journey of the plates from India. How did they land in the Netherlands?



The Anaimangalam Sembedukal (sembu = copper, and edu = base used for writing), as they were known before they came to Leiden, were probably unearthed during the Dutch East India Company’s control over Nagapattinam. They were taken to Surat, from where a Dutch missionary, Florentius Camper, brought them to the Netherlands in 1713. The plates became part of the missionary’s family heirloom until 1862, when they were spotted by a Leiden University professor who was married to a Camper descendant. The plates were then transferred to the university, where they remained until May 2026.



How did studies on the plates begin if no one knew what they were?



A label on the plates described them as an “ola from Malabar”, and so they were long assumed to be a palm-leaf letter of the kind sent by the Malabar kings to the Dutch East India Company. A French Indologist in the late 1700s corrected this, noting that they were from the Coromandel Coast. After this, there is no recorded study of the plates until the late 19th century, when Sir Walter Eliot, the British collector of Nagapattinam, came to know about them and informed the Archaeological Survey of South India. Leiden University was then requested to provide a facsimile copy, based on which Natesa Shastry deciphered the text as a land deed in 1886, followed by Subramania Iyer in the early 1900s. Yet no physical scrutiny of the plates was undertaken until 1968.