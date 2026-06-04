Duty doctor suspended after maggots found in patient’s wound at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A duty doctor at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital has been suspended following a shocking case of medical negligence where maggots were found in a patient's surgical wound.

Health Minister K. Muraleedharan ordered the immediate suspension of the doctor who was in charge of ward rounds, while rejecting an initial departmental inquiry report that attempted to shield the hospital staff.

The minister also directed that a nurse who behaved rudely to the patient's family undergo mandatory counselling.

The disciplinary action follows an official finding that the patient’s wound went undressed for five consecutive days, which was deemed a critical failure in medical care.