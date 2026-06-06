Anganwadi in coastal village of Thiruvananthapuram gets lease of life with German funding

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After years of functioning from a cramped one-room rented building without basic amenities, an anganwadi in Pulluvila, a densely populated fishing hamlet in Karumkulam panchayat, is set to move into a modern facility constructed with funding from a Germany-based non-profit organisation.

The new building, constructed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh by Positive Power for Children e.V., is equipped with sanitation facilities, dedicated learning spaces and a playground. It is expected to significantly improve early childhood care and education services in the coastal locality.

For nearly a decade, the anganwadi has been operating from a series of rented buildings, often shifting locations whenever landlords asked the authorities to vacate. The current facility functions from a single room where children study, play, eat and sleep, with inadequate toilet facilities and little space for activities.

“We have only one room and very limited facilities. The children study, eat, sleep and spend the entire day in the same space. The toilet is old and inadequate. Since very young children come here, we are always worried about their safety and comfort,” said Josephy S, the anganwadi teacher, who has been working at the centre for the past three years. She said the anganwadi currently has 15 children, though many parents were hesitant to send their children because of the poor infrastructure. “There are many children in the area. Once we move into the new building, more parents are expected to enroll their children,” she said.

According to Rethin Antony, coordinator of St Jacob Forane Church, Pulluvila, the project was conceived after church authorities and local residents drew the attention of the NGO to the poor condition of the anganwadi. “The centre had been functioning from rented houses, shifting every few years. The conditions were extremely congested and unsuitable for children,” he said.