Environment protection must become people’s movement, says CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Calling for environmental protection to become a people’s movement, Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Friday said climate change and environmental degradation were no longer distant concerns but realities affecting the daily lives of ordinary citizens.

Speaking at the state-level World Environment Day programme organised at Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram, Satheesan said, “Safeguarding natural resources could not be left to governments alone.”

He also pointed to the growing frequency of climate-related disasters, changing weather patterns and environmental damage as evidence of the need for public participation in conservation efforts. Stressing the need for long-term environmental planning rather than short-term interventions, participants at the meet highlighted the state’s recent experiences with floods and landslides. Discussions focused on practical measures such as reducing waste, conserving water resources and protecting local ecosystems.

Students and young volunteers shared experiences from grassroots initiatives, including cleaning water bodies, maintaining community gardens and promoting waste segregation. The event brought together government officials, environmental experts, students and environmental volunteers to discuss challenges related to climate change, waste management, biodiversity conservation and sustainable development. Speakers highlighted how environmental issues are increasingly influencing public health, livelihoods and urban planning.

Meanwhile, at the World Environment Day observance of the forest department, Minister Shibu Baby John announced a series of measures to tackle climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. These included a ban on plastic products on forest roads, tiger reserves and jungle safari routes, installation of surveillance cameras at vulnerable locations and legal action against violators.