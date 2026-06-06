Policy to mitigate human-wildlife conflict soon: Minister Shibu Baby John

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Formulating a comprehensive forest and wildlife policy to mitigate human-wildlife conflict, the state government will soon prepare a policy document, Minister for Forests and Wildlife Shibu Baby John said on Friday.

Noting that an expert committee will be constituted to implement an insurance scheme for farmers in hilly regions and residents of areas affected by wildlife incursions, the minister said the government will also assess the increase in wildlife populations and commission the Wildlife Institute of India to study the carrying capacity of the state’s forests.

He added that a three-month campaign to cull wild boars, coordinated through the three-tier local self-government system, will begin on June 15. The government has also decided to introduce a mechanism for safely airlifting wild animals such as elephants and gaurs from human habitations. A committee will be appointed to study the revision of compensation for crop losses caused by wildlife.

To ensure timely disbursal of compensation to victims of human-wildlife conflict, an integrated portal will be developed by coordinating the forest, revenue, disaster management, agriculture and animal husbandry departments. An expert committee will be formed to prepare guidelines to determine and provide compensation to those killed or injured in wildlife attacks.