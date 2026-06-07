Flood threat looms, Thampanoor railway canal stretch under the scanner

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The railway premises at Thampanoor continue to remain a critical bottleneck in the city’s efforts to mitigate flooding, with waste accumulation and drainage obstructions within the railway compound posing a recurring waterlogging threat to surrounding areas.

As heavy monsoon spells loom, the irrigation department has stressed the need for closer coordination with the Railways to ensure smooth water flow through the vulnerable canal stretch.

An official of the irrigation department said the canal stretch passing inside the railway premises acts as a collection point for floating waste due to its comparatively wider section, resulting in frequent blockages triggering flash floods. The irrigation department has also flagged concerns over construction activities being carried out along the canal stretch within the railway compound. Officials fear that unless adequate provisions are incorporated during construction, future cleaning and other operations could become difficult.

An official associated with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) told TNIE that a meeting was held with the Railway authorities regarding the issue. “The Railways has assured the administration that the ongoing redevelopment works at the station will not affect the natural flow of water through the canal,” the official said.

According to irrigation officials, the canal requires periodic cleaning as large quantities of waste accumulate at the location. They have sought measures to ensure continued access for machinery and maintenance crews after the redevelopment works are completed.

“Once construction is completed, it may become difficult to undertake routine cleaning operations if the maintenance aspect is not incorporated into the present plan. It is important to address these concerns now rather than after the works are completed,” an irrigation official said. Thampanoor division councillor R Harikumar has given a representation to the mayor demanding the construction of an alternative parallel canal if they pursue the present plan.