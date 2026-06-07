Thiruvananthapuram Corporation directs contractors to finish pending public works

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mayor V V Rajesh on Saturday directed contractors and corporation officials to ensure the timely completion of public works and warned that corruption, negligence and deliberate delays would not be tolerated.

Speaking at a meeting attended by councillors, officials, and contractors to review the progress of public works and measures to improve transparency and efficiency in project implementation, the mayor said that works awarded through tenders in June should be completed by November and that the corporation would take steps to resolve practical hurdles faced during execution. He said the practice of projects getting delayed for several months beyond the scheduled period would no longer be allowed.

He also cautioned against the practice of securing contracts through low bids and later seeking enhanced payments after delaying the works. Only contractors with adequate financial capacity to complete projects should undertake corporation works, he said.

The mayor also directed officials to process contractors’ bills without unnecessary delays. He said action would be taken against officials found deliberately delaying files or causing difficulties in the clearance of bills. Timely payment is essential as many contractors depend on loans and personal assets to execute projects, he said.

According to the mayor, the corporation has already taken action against a contractor for lapses and initiated proceedings against an official for irresponsible conduct. Rajesh said that the government owes the corporation funds to the tune of `60 crore.