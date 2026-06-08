Scholar’s death, Vettamukku attack renew stray dog fears

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The death of a young research scholar after a stray dog ran across the road in Thumba and a separate attack that left a Vettamukku resident partially blind have once again brought the spotlight on the persistent stray dog menace in the city. Residents say repeated complaints about aggressive stray dogs have failed to yield lasting solutions.

Athul, 26, a research scholar at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, died after the scooter he was riding skidded when a stray dog suddenly jumped across the road near Santhi Nagar market in Thumba on Thursday. The scooter went out of control after hitting the dog, throwing both Athul and his mother Jisha on to the road.

Though they were taken to a private hospital nearby, Athul died of severe head injuries. Jisha, who suffered injuries in the fall, is undergoing treatment and is reported to be in a stable condition.

Residents said the stretch where the accident occurred has long been plagued by stray dogs, largely because of the roadside market that attracts animals in search of food.

“The issue has been reported repeatedly, but no effective action has followed. Stray dogs roam in packs around the market area, creating danger for pedestrians and motorists alike,” a Thumba resident said.