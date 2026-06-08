Scholar’s death, Vettamukku attack renew stray dog fears

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The death of a young research scholar after a stray dog ran across the road in Thumba and a separate attack that left a Vettamukku resident partially blind have once again brought the spotlight on the persistent stray dog menace in the city. Residents say repeated complaints about aggressive stray dogs have failed to yield lasting solutions.
Athul, 26, a research scholar at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, died after the scooter he was riding skidded when a stray dog suddenly jumped across the road near Santhi Nagar market in Thumba on Thursday. The scooter went out of control after hitting the dog, throwing both Athul and his mother Jisha on to the road.
Though they were taken to a private hospital nearby, Athul died of severe head injuries. Jisha, who suffered injuries in the fall, is undergoing treatment and is reported to be in a stable condition.
Residents said the stretch where the accident occurred has long been plagued by stray dogs, largely because of the roadside market that attracts animals in search of food.
“The issue has been reported repeatedly, but no effective action has followed. Stray dogs roam in packs around the market area, creating danger for pedestrians and motorists alike,” a Thumba resident said.
The concerns have been amplified by another recent incident at Vettamukku, where a 69-year-old, Chandran, suffered grievous injuries after being attacked by stray dogs outside his house on Friday.
According to local residents, Chandran had just stepped out of his gate around 9.30 am when a group of dogs charged at him. Frightened, he slipped and fell, following which the dogs bit him on the face, lips, and near his right eye. The attack caused severe damage to the eye and he underwent a surgery. He is currently under treatment at the medical college hospital.
The secretary of the residents’ association said the area has witnessed multiple incidents involving stray dogs.
“Earlier, another person was also attacked at the same spot. Though she escaped with torn clothes and no physical injuries, it could have been much worse. Recently, two employees working at the NCC office were also chased by stray dogs and had to run for safety. We have repeatedly raised the issue with the authorities,” said Anil Kumar, secretary of the Kattachal residents welfare association.
Residents alleged that some people in the locality regularly feed stray dogs and hence they congregate in residential areas.
“Despite several requests from the association, the practice continues. The corporation should ensure the safety of people, bear the treatment expenses of victims like Chandran, and remove aggressive dogs from the area,” the secretary said.
He also added that even though dogs are captured by the corporation team, some may escape and continue to create trouble in the area.
Responding to growing public concern, Deputy Mayor Asha Nath said the corporation has been receiving stray dog-related complaints from various parts of the city.