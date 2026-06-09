Amid rising stray dog menace, Thiruvananthapuram corporation invites EOIs for setting up shelters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid mounting public concern over stray dog attacks in the capital, the city corporation has invited yet another expression of interest (EoI) from animal welfare organisations, NGOs, trusts, societies and individuals willing to undertake the rehabilitation and long-term care of stray dogs in the capital. This is the second time the BJP led administration has invited tenders after coming to power in December.
The move comes at a time when the stray dog crisis has spiralled, putting the corporation under increasing scrutiny. Repeated stray dog attacks have put the civic body in the dock, with residents and the opposition alleging that authorities have failed to take effective measures to address the issue.
The recent incident near Vettamukku, in which a 69-year-old man reportedly lost his eyesight after sustaining severe facial injuries in a stray dog attack, has triggered widespread public outrage and renewed demands for urgent intervention.
The BJP-led council’s much-publicised proposal to relocate stray dogs to shelters has seen little progress on the ground. Apart from shifting an estimated 50 to 100 dogs to a private shelter, the corporation has made little headway in implementing the plan. Amid mounting public resentment, the LDF-led opposition staged a protest in front of the corporation office on Monday, accusing the administration of failing to protect residents from the growing menace.
“The BJP-led council has failed to deliver on one of its key promises to control the stray dog population. The administration continues to offer excuses while residents face the consequences of a worsening public safety crisis,” said S P Deepak, LDF parliamentary party leader.
“The BJP is ignoring the Supreme Court’s direction to remove stray dogs from public spaces. The population of stray dogs is increasing due to serious lapses in waste management,” he added.
Against this backdrop, the corporation has sought applications from organisations and individuals interested in establishing and operating rehabilitation facilities for stray dogs.
As per the EoI, the rehabilitation and sheltering will be implemented in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and the directions of the Supreme Court. “This is the second time we are inviting tenders and the initial one failed to draw the right parties.
The amount quoted by many who took part in the first EoI was very high and many of them lacked experience or have the facility,” said a senior official of the city corporation. The corporation has asked applicants to quote the daily maintenance cost per dog.
The reality
The BJP-led council’s proposal to relocate stray dogs to shelters has seen little progress on the ground. Apart from shifting an estimated 50 to 100 dogs the corporation has made little headway in implementing the plan.