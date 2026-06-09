Amid rising stray dog menace, Thiruvananthapuram corporation invites EOIs for setting up shelters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid mounting public concern over stray dog attacks in the capital, the city corporation has invited yet another expression of interest (EoI) from animal welfare organisations, NGOs, trusts, societies and individuals willing to undertake the rehabilitation and long-term care of stray dogs in the capital. This is the second time the BJP led administration has invited tenders after coming to power in December.

The move comes at a time when the stray dog crisis has spiralled, putting the corporation under increasing scrutiny. Repeated stray dog attacks have put the civic body in the dock, with residents and the opposition alleging that authorities have failed to take effective measures to address the issue.

The recent incident near Vettamukku, in which a 69-year-old man reportedly lost his eyesight after sustaining severe facial injuries in a stray dog attack, has triggered widespread public outrage and renewed demands for urgent intervention.

The BJP-led council’s much-publicised proposal to relocate stray dogs to shelters has seen little progress on the ground. Apart from shifting an estimated 50 to 100 dogs to a private shelter, the corporation has made little headway in implementing the plan. Amid mounting public resentment, the LDF-led opposition staged a protest in front of the corporation office on Monday, accusing the administration of failing to protect residents from the growing menace.