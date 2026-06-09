Police probe masked gang attack on tourist vehicle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police have intensified the probe to identify the five-member masked gang that attacked a tourist vehicle and its driver in Vithura on Sunday.

A traveller van carrying around 30 tourists from Balaramapuram was damaged by the gang near Iruthalamoola in Vithura, allegedly after an argument at Ponmudi earlier in the day.

As per the complaint lodged with Vithura police, the incident stemmed from a minor dispute between persons in two vehicles at the hill station over playing loud music. As some members of one group started dancing, a confrontation ensued.

While the tourists were returning from Ponmudi, the five-member gang followed their van in a car, but it is yet to be confirmed if they are associated with the other group with whom there was an argument.

Around 6.25 pm, near Iruthalamoola, the car overtook the vehicle and blocked its path. The assailants, who were wearing masks, got out and attacked the vehicle, smashing its window panes and attacking the driver before fleeing. No passenger was injured

The travellers continued their journey after they were shifted to another vehicle. The police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage of the attack. They are also scrutinising vehicle registration details and other evidence to trace the suspects, and also checking whether the attack was directly linked to the earlier argument at Ponmudi.

The incident