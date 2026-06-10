Mounting waste near anganwadi in Karimadom Colony raises alarm

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A massive accumulation of uncollected waste near the anganwadi, PHC and densely populated Karimadom Colony at Attakulangara is posing a public health risk. The waste dump, located in close proximity to the anganwadi and the PHC, has triggered concerns over the risk of disease outbreaks and the residents have alleged inaction on the part of the city corporation.

The waste dump, located in close proximity to the anganwadi and PHC, has raised fears of disease outbreaks, particularly during the monsoon season. According to anganwadi authorities, the foul odour, mosquito breeding and fly infestation are affecting children attending the facility, and creating an unhygienic environment.

Ambili C P, teacher at the Karimadom Colony anganwadi, said the issue has persisted for years despite repeated complaints. “The biggest concern is that small children study here and there is also a hospital nearby. The smell, flies and mosquitoes are severe, especially during dry weather. We do our best to maintain hygiene inside the anganwadi, but the conditions outside make the effort difficult,” she said.

According to her, the waste was cleared once during the Attukal Pongala season after a JCB was deployed to level the site and cover it with soil. However, the solution was short-lived and the waste soon accumulated again.