Mounting waste near anganwadi in Karimadom Colony raises alarm

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A massive accumulation of uncollected waste near the anganwadi, PHC and densely populated Karimadom Colony at Attakulangara is posing a public health risk. The waste dump, located in close proximity to the anganwadi and the PHC, has triggered concerns over the risk of disease outbreaks and the residents have alleged inaction on the part of the city corporation.
The waste dump, located in close proximity to the anganwadi and PHC, has raised fears of disease outbreaks, particularly during the monsoon season. According to anganwadi authorities, the foul odour, mosquito breeding and fly infestation are affecting children attending the facility, and creating an unhygienic environment.
Ambili C P, teacher at the Karimadom Colony anganwadi, said the issue has persisted for years despite repeated complaints. “The biggest concern is that small children study here and there is also a hospital nearby. The smell, flies and mosquitoes are severe, especially during dry weather. We do our best to maintain hygiene inside the anganwadi, but the conditions outside make the effort difficult,” she said.
According to her, the waste was cleared once during the Attukal Pongala season after a JCB was deployed to level the site and cover it with soil. However, the solution was short-lived and the waste soon accumulated again.
The teacher said the situation has also affected attendance at the anganwadi. “We currently have seven children. The anganwadi is a well-equipped facility, but the surrounding environment creates a negative impression. Children with respiratory issues face difficulties, and we have repeatedly sought a permanent solution,” she added.
However, Chalai ward councillor S K P Ramesh said the corporation had completely cleared the waste heap from the area about two months ago and blamed residents for the waste accumulation.
“We had removed the entire waste accumulated there because there is an anganwadi and a health centre nearby. But people have started dumping waste there again instead of handing it over to Haritha Karma Sena workers or using the designated waste collection facility nearby,” he said.
The councillor blamed the non-cooperation from the residents for the accumulation. Chalai Mohan, a resident of Karimadom Colony, alleged that heavy pollution from the waste heap and polluted pond at Karimadom is posing severe health risk to the residents. “There are small children and they are living amidst this pollution and the state government and the city corporation are turning a blind eye,” said Chalai Mohan. He alleged that the councillor didn’t visit the colony or study the issue at the colony. “He never visited or was involved with any of the Issues being faced by the residents and children here,” he added.