Samskara Sahithi pays tribute to Salim Kumar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Samskara Sahithi on Wednesday organised an event to pay tribute to national award winning actor Salim Kumar who passed away in Ernakulam on June 6. The event, held at the KPCC headquarters at Indira Bhavan, was inaugurated by Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala by offering floral tributes to his portrait.

In his address, Chennithala described Salim as a powerhouse of talent whose sudden demise had left an irreplaceable void in Malayalam cinema.

“In an industry where actors often hide their political leanings for fear of losing opportunities, Salim Kumar stood tall, firmly declaring his political identity until his last breath.” Chennithala also recalled how the actor tirelessly campaigned for UDF despite his failing health.

Karunagappally MLA C R Mahesh, who is also the Sahithi chairman, strongly condemned the cyberbullying targeted at the late actor, noting that Salim was targeted solely because of the fearless stances he took throughout his life. “The sahithi is committed to establishing a permanent memorial to preserve his legacy for future generations,” said Mahesh.

Actor Priyanka Nair recalled her close bond with the actor, praising his intelligence and principled life choices.