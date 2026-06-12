Urgent measures on the anvil to tackle drinking water crisis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to take urgent measures to address the drinking water crisis in the capital and improve preparedness for monsoon-related challenges, including waterlogging, coastal erosion, and disease outbreaks.

The decisions were taken at a high-level meeting held on Thursday, jointly convened by Water Resources Minister Mons Joseph, Health Minister K Muraleedharan, and Transport Minister C P John. Mayor V V Rajesh and District Collector Anukumari also attended the meeting.

The meeting directed authorities to ensure immediate water supply in areas facing shortages and asked the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to prepare long-term solutions to address the city’s growing water demand. The ministers also instructed the KWA to strengthen measures to reduce leakages and transmission losses in the distribution network.