Audio reveals grandmother alerted child protection unit before Kerala toddler’s death

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fresh details have emerged in the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy in Nedumangad, with an audio message indicating that the child’s grandmother had alerted the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) about alleged abuse weeks before the toddler died on May 23.

The audio recording pertains to a phone call made by the child’s grandmother, Reena, to the DCPU on May 3. In the call, Reena informed officials that the toddler had suffered fractures to both arms and expressed fear that he was being abused. However, according to the recording, no concrete intervention followed the complaint.

During the conversation, Reena described herself as helpless and said her daughter had sent her photographs showing the child with both arms in plaster. She said she had been told the injuries occurred after the child fell from a tricycle but expressed doubts about that the explanation. She also claimed there were no other visible injuries consistent with such a fall.

The audio suggests that, despite being informed about the seriousness of the allegations, the official handling the call largely responded with questions and did not initiate any immediate protective measures. At one point, the official suggested that there might be other issues behind the complaint and questioned whether Reena was withholding information.