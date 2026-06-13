No Shigella clusters detected in Thiruvananthapuram: Collector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shigella infections, a rising health concern in Kerala, has prompted the district administration to step up preventive measures.

District Collector Anu Kumari has urged residents to take precautions against the disease, a bacterial infection of the intestines that is primarily spread through contaminated water, food, and poor hygiene.

The collector has asked people to watch for symptoms such as blood in stools, stomach cramps, fever, vomiting and fatigue, which could indicate a shigella infection. “Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately,” she said.

Emphasising the importance of hygiene in preventing the spread of the disease, Anu Kumari advised people to wash their hands thoroughly before eating and after using the toilet, drink only boiled water, ensure food is properly cooked, and wash fruits and vegetables well before consumption. People with symptoms should avoid preparing food for others.

“Shigella is a routine occurrence during the monsoon. From January till now, there have been 12 cases, and the recovery rate has been good,” Anu Kumari said.

“Most of the cases are among children below the age of 10, and their recovery has been encouraging. At present, two children are in the ICU, but they are also recovering well.”

The collector noted that the reported cases are scattered across the district and that no clusters have been identified so far. “We have directed all departments to monitor the situation closely and be prepared to respond to any emergency. Public advisories have also been issued through social media,” she said.