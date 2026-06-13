Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to collect migrant workers’ data

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram corporation has decided to collect data pertaining to migrant workers in a bid to identify whether Bangladeshi nationals travelling illegally were present among the other-state workforce. The details emerging from the study will be handed over to the police department for joint action, Mayor V V Rajesh said in a statement.

The mayor said extensive raids will be held in the coming days targeting illegal migrant workers, with the action planned on the basis of media reports that a large number of Bangladesh citizens were leaving for other parts of the country from West Bengal following the BJP government formation there.

“The corporation launched the move with an objective of ensuring safety and public health. Since a large number of such people are reaching in hordes, the corporation is taking measures to tackle the potential issues that could arise in the city,” the mayor’s statement said.

As a first step, the corporation will convene a meeting of labour contractors who supply migrant labourers to the city. The contractors will be asked to present the documents of their workers. The corporation will conduct inspections in labour camps and assess the living condition.