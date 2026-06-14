Sri Lankan woman reaches Thiruvananthapuram in search of partner, tries to end life

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Sri Lankan woman who arrived in the capital city in search of a man from Kadinamkulam allegedly attempted suicide by consuming an overdose of paracetamol tablets. She was admitted to a private hospital in the city and then taken to the medical college hospital but escaped from the hospital later in the day.

The woman arrived in Thiruvananthapuram a month ago and travelled to the residence of the man in Kadinamkulam. She later checked into a hotel in the city and had been living there, where she allegedly consumed a large quantity of paracetamol tablets on Friday. Hotel employees rushed her to a private hospital and alerted the police.

Police said the woman and the Kadinamkulam native were reportedly in a relationship while working together in Abu Dhabi. According to preliminary information, the woman became pregnant, after which the man allegedly returned to Kerala.

The woman is said to have travelled to Thiruvananthapuram twice earlier in search of him. During one such visit, she reportedly underwent an abortion at a private hospital in the city. Police said the man, who is married and the father of three children, and his family later arranged for the woman to return to Sri Lanka. He had allegedly promised to join her later.

However, after returning home, the man reportedly did not maintain contact or respond to the woman despite her repeated attempts. Due to the lack of communication, she travelled to Thiruvananthapuram to locate him.

(If you are in distress or having suicidal thoughts, contact Sneha’s suicide helpline at 044-24640050)