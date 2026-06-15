CM Satheesan to inaugurate KSRTC’s free travel scheme for women today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC has completed elaborate arrangements for the rollout of the government’s flagship ‘Priyadarshini’ free travel scheme for women and transgender individuals, commencing on Monday.

Part of the UDF government’s ‘Indira Guarantee’ initiative, the scheme opens up free transit across all 3,125 KSRTC ordinary services irrespective of age or income.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan will formally inaugurate the state-level launch at 8.30am at the Thampanoor Bus Terminal. The inaugural service will feature an all-women crew. Simultaneous local inaugurations will follow at all state depots at 9am.

Operationally, the district will lead the rollout with the highest fleet allocation of 687 ordinary buses, while Malappuram will operate the lowest at 98.

Ahead of the scheme’s launch, KSRTC has issued crucial guidelines for passengers. While no prior registration or documents are required, commuters must note that zero-fare tickets will only be active from 9am onwards, after the official ceremony. Anyone boarding prior to 9am will have to pay the standard fare.