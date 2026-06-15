Neyyattinkara bus station to get facelift on 50th anniversary

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) depot at Neyyattinkara marked a major milestone on Sunday, June 14, celebrating its 50th anniversary.
To commemorate its golden jubilee, Transport Minister C P John inaugurated a comprehensive redevelopment project that includes a fully modernised bus station and a revamped station master’s office.
This crucial infrastructure upgrade was made possible by the Somatheeram group’s corporate social responsibility initiative, breathing new life into one of the region’s busiest transit points.
The inaugural ceremony attracted a large gathering of prominent political, social, and cultural figures. Presiding over the event, Neyyattinkara MLA and former Transport Minister N Shaktan spoke on the region’s rich political legacy, proudly noting that Neyyattinkara has historically produced several influential transport ministers for the state.
During his inaugural address, Transport Minister C P John said that while the current depot building was constructed 50 years ago in 1976, public transport heritage in the area runs much deeper, with regular bus services from Neyyattinkara to Kanyakumari having commenced nearly 90 years ago. KSRTC CMD Pramoj Shankar gave the welcome speech.
Situated strategically on the NH connecting Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the Neyyattinkara depot serves as an indispensable lifeline for interstate and local travel.
The high-traffic station operates 81 daily services and caters to a massive footfall of over 45,000 passengers every day, consisting largely of daily office goers, school and college students, and long-distance commuters. Besides KSRTC, the TNSRTC buses also use the depot facilities and handle passengers.
Beyond its vital role in daily commuting, the depot has evolved into a prominent hub for regional travel and leisure. It operates two dedicated daily services to the popular hill station of Ponmudi.
Additionally, the depot’s active budget tourism cell regularly conducts highly popular, affordable tour packages to major scenic destinations in the region, introducing travelers to the pristine landscapes of Ponmudi, Neyyar Dam, and the Kottoor ecotourism center.
The golden jubilee redevelopment successfully blends historical legacy with modern amenities, ensuring the depot is well-equipped to serve its thousands of daily passengers for decades to come.
Project overview
The redevelopment blends historical legacy with modern amenities, ensuring the depot is well-equipped to serve its daily passengers in the future
Situated strategically on the NH connecting Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the depot serves as a lifeline for interstate and local travel