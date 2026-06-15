Neyyattinkara bus station to get facelift on 50th anniversary

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) depot at Neyyattinkara marked a major milestone on Sunday, June 14, celebrating its 50th anniversary.

To commemorate its golden jubilee, Transport Minister C P John inaugurated a comprehensive redevelopment project that includes a fully modernised bus station and a revamped station master’s office.

This crucial infrastructure upgrade was made possible by the Somatheeram group’s corporate social responsibility initiative, breathing new life into one of the region’s busiest transit points.

The inaugural ceremony attracted a large gathering of prominent political, social, and cultural figures. Presiding over the event, Neyyattinkara MLA and former Transport Minister N Shaktan spoke on the region’s rich political legacy, proudly noting that Neyyattinkara has historically produced several influential transport ministers for the state.

During his inaugural address, Transport Minister C P John said that while the current depot building was constructed 50 years ago in 1976, public transport heritage in the area runs much deeper, with regular bus services from Neyyattinkara to Kanyakumari having commenced nearly 90 years ago. KSRTC CMD Pramoj Shankar gave the welcome speech.

Situated strategically on the NH connecting Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the Neyyattinkara depot serves as an indispensable lifeline for interstate and local travel.