Digital arrest scam: 67-year-old woman defrauded of Rs 16 lakh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as police continue to warn the public against digital arrest scams, a 67-year-old woman from Sreekaryam has been defrauded of over Rs 16 lakh by cyber criminals who posed as CBI officials and falsely linked her to a money-laundering investigation.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation with the assistance of cyber police. The woman lost an amount of `16,36,999 to the fraud.

According to her complaint, the fraud began on May 18 when she received a WhatsApp video call from persons claiming to be officials with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The callers alleged that her Aadhaar card had been misused in Mumbai for illegal financial transactions and that she was under investigation in connection with a money-laundering case.

To convince her that the allegations were genuine, the fraudsters sent what appeared to be official documents purportedly issued by a Notary Public in Mumbai under the title ‘Notarized Supervision Acknowledgement’. The documents, coupled with repeated threats of legal action, reportedly left the woman fearful and convinced that she could face arrest.

The callers then instructed her to provide her banking details as part of what they described as an official verification process. Believing the claims, she shared the information sought by the callers.