Staff transfers irk Kerala govt, minister writes to TDB

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has expressed resentment over the recent transfer of employees at the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). The board meeting on Tuesday is expected to discuss various allegations related to the transfers, including appointment of officers linked with the Sabarimala gold theft case in important posts.
Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan said he has written to the board seeking a review. “Board has independent powers and the government cannot intervene directly. Still, I have asked them to repeal the circular appointing people who face investigation in the theft case in important posts.”
The TDB is a statutory and autonomous body where the government cannot intervene in matters like appointments and transfers. The present board chaired by former chief secretary K Jayakumar was appointed during the tenure of the previous LDF government.
Muraleedharan said he believed that Jayakumar was performing his duties in an impartial manner though he was appointed during the previous government’s tenure. “But the transfers need to be reviewed. If the circular is not withdrawn, the government will assume that the present board has a role in the theft,” he said.
The minister said the government will intervene if any shortcomings are found during the submission of the chargesheets in the two cases related to the gold theft. The SIT is yet to submit their reports.