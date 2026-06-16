Staff transfers irk Kerala govt, minister writes to TDB

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has expressed resentment over the recent transfer of employees at the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). The board meeting on Tuesday is expected to discuss various allegations related to the transfers, including appointment of officers linked with the Sabarimala gold theft case in important posts.

Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan said he has written to the board seeking a review. “Board has independent powers and the government cannot intervene directly. Still, I have asked them to repeal the circular appointing people who face investigation in the theft case in important posts.”

The TDB is a statutory and autonomous body where the government cannot intervene in matters like appointments and transfers. The present board chaired by former chief secretary K Jayakumar was appointed during the tenure of the previous LDF government.