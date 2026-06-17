LDF lost part of its traditional vote base amid development push: CPI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI state leadership, in its review of the assembly election results, has observed that the LDF lost a part of its traditional vote base while pursuing its development agenda.

The report presented before the state executive also cited anti-incumbency as one of the major reasons for the front’s electoral setback.

“While pursuing the development agenda, lapses occurred in addressing the concerns of traditional workers in the coir, cashew, paddy and construction sectors. The government failed to prioritise these sectors,” the CPI review report reportedly stated.

The report also said the controversy over PM SHRI schools and the decision to permit the setting up of a brewery, which led to differences between the CPM and the CPI, had affected the LDF government.

It also said the CPM’s stance against ASHA workers’ protest and the allegations regarding the-then chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s demeanour had affected LDF’s prospects.

The report was also self-critical of CPI’s candidate selection in certain constituencies. It expressed concern over BJP’s victory in three constituencies and warned that the gains could strengthen the saffron party’s position in the state.

Though state secretary Binoy Viswam told the meeting that the CPI would not change its stand on the demand for the post of deputy leader of the opposition in the assembly, no discussion was held on the issue.

The two-day state council meeting, beginning on Wednesday, is set to discuss the review report.