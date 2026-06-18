LDF, UDF demand removal of BJP councillor from Thiruvananthapuram corporation arrested under KAAPA

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LDF and UDF councillors have stepped up demands for the removal of BJP councillor Sugathan, who was arrested under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), from the Thiruvananthapuram corporation council.

The two opposition fronts are set to submit official letters to the BJP-led ruling front, seeking an urgent council meeting to discuss the issue and demand Sugathan’s resignation. LDF councillors have also decided to launch a relay strike in front of the corporation office from June 23, alleging inaction by the BJP leadership.

LDF parliamentary party leader S P Deepak said the BJP-led council was trying to protect the councillor by failing to convene a council meeting despite repeated demands from the opposition.

“We will launch stronger protests in the coming days if the council meeting is not convened immediately. On Thursday, we will submit another letter in that regard. This is the second time we are making an official request,” he said.

The UDF is also preparing to submit a similar letter to the corporation on Thursday.

UDF parliamentary party leader K S Sabarinadhan said: “This is a grave issue and he should be removed from the council immediately. We had discussed the matter with the mayor, who promised to convene a council meeting. However, several days have passed without any action.”