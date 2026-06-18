Thampanoor police book Malappuram native for Rs 300-crore Vizhinjam port tender scam, absconding

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thampanoor police have registered a cheating case against a Malappuram native for attempting to swindle money from people claiming that he had managed to win a tender for Rs 300 crore from Vizhinjam International Sea Port.

The accused, Salmanul Farisi, a 45-year-old man, is on the run, the police said.

He has been booked for fabricating documents and cheating.

Based on a complaint filed by the CEO of the Vizhinjam International Sea Port Limited, the accused was using fabricated documents bearing fake signs of senior bureaucrats of the state government and the port management to swindle money from potential investors claiming that he has won a contract from the company that runs the Vizhinjam port.