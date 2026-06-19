CPI leaders accuse state secretariat of ‘hijacking’ secretary Binoy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leaders at the CPI state council accused the state secretariat of virtually ‘hijacking’ state secretary Binoy Viswam and usurping the powers of the state executive.

On the final day of the four-day leadership meeting on Thursday, several leaders alleged that the secretariat had taken over the powers of the state executive, that is authorised to take key decisions.

“Though there have not been many lapses on the part of Binoy, the state secretariat has effectively hijacked him,” leaders reportedly said amid the discussion. They also accused the secretariat of centralising power.

Responding to the criticism, Binoy told the council that he accepted the concerns raised by members. “The district leadership must implement the decisions of the state leadership,” he said.

However, he did not respond to the criticism over the party’s demand for the post of deputy leader of the opposition.

The council also saw criticism of former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his government. Many questioned his style of functioning and foreign visits when the state was facing financial troubles.

“The manifesto prepared by the LDF did not reach households, while the UDF successfully delivered details of its Indira Guarantees to every home. LDF workers remained indifferent during the election campaign,” leaders reportedly said.

Leaders also criticised the previous government’s failure to offer financial and welfare assistance to agricultural labourers, toddy workers, and workers in the cashew, coir and construction sectors in the past eight years.

“The government failed to implement pay revision for government employees and did not release Dearness Allowance arrears. While LDF announced `1,000 for women from BPL families, the UDF put forward several schemes for women and girls,” leaders said.