MLA steps in, halts demolition of illegal structures in Varkala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The demolition drive launched by Varkala municipality to knock down illegal structures along the cliff edge in Varkala was halted midway on Thursday following resistance from the property owners and MLA V Joy’s intervention.

The drive was launched as part of efforts to protect the rapidly eroding Varkala cliff — a major tourist destination in the capital.

The municipality launched the demolition of one of 63 illegal structures along the North Cliff in the morning. However, it was stopped around noon after the MLA intervened and sought a review meeting by the district administration.

Municipal secretary G Mithran said the demolition drive was launched to remove unauthorised structures that have been constructed illegally without permissions.

“These structures are located dangerously close to the cliff edge and accelerate the risk of erosion, landslips and collapse. The cliff is under severe stress. Buildings constructed right on the edge add weight to the landmass, while untreated wastewater discharged from hotels and restaurants further weakens the cliff,” said Mithran.

As the demolition began, the agitated property owners came out in protest and resisted the drive. Joy, who visited the location following the unrest, said that tensions escalated at the site and there was a risk of breach of law and order.

“I had to intervene because the situation went out of control. Two people were standing there with kerosene, threatening extreme action. A meeting has been arranged at the taluk office with the owners whose properties are going to be demolished. The additional district magistrate (ADM) will attend the meeting tomorrow (Friday),” said Joy.