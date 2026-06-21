Kerala HC summons NHAI officials over delay in ORR project compensation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the ambitious and long-pending Vizhinjam-Navaikulam Outer Ring Road (ORR) project has gained steam, the Kerala High Court has tightened its noose on National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for prolonged delay in disbursing compensation to landowners who surrendered their land for the project.

In a recent directive, the high court has directed senior officials of the NHAI to appear in person over the delay in disbursing compensation for those affected by the proposed project. The directions come following repeated non-compliance by the NHAI in submitting the affidavit explaining when compensation would be paid as demanded by the HC.

The petition was filed by the Vizhinjam ORR Land Owners Welfare Movement, which has been seeking timely compensation for land acquired for the project. According to the landowners’ association, the high court, while hearing the matter on March 17, heard detailed arguments from both NHAI and the petitioners.

The court had observed that landowners who had surrendered their properties had been facing severe hardship for the past four years.

The court had then directed NHAI to submit a detailed affidavit within two months specifying the timeline for releasing compensation to the affected landowners. When the case came up again on May 29, NHAI sought an additional 10 days to file the affidavit. “The NHAI failed to file the affidavit during the hearing on June 15 and June 22.