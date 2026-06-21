Poet P Narayana Kurup passes away

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poet and scholar P Narayana Kurup passed away in Thiruvanathapuram on Sunday. He was 92. A Padma Shri winner, Kurup was undergoing treatment for age related ailments. The death came at his residence at Indira Nagar.

Kurup was born at Haripad in Alappuzha district in 1934. A postgraduate degree holder in English literature, Kurup had served at the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Kerala Bhasha Institute.

He was the guest editor of Viswavijnanakosham. He was chairman of the Tapasya Kalasahitya Vedi for many years. Another position he held was the Vice President of the Sanskar Bharati.

Kurup was a distinguished Kathakali literary scholar and was a member of the Kerala Kalamandalam executive board. He is a recipient of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Odakkuzhal, Kerala Panini and Vallathol awards. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2022.

The funeral will be held at Shanthikavadam here on Sunday, June 21, at 3.30 pm.

He is survived by wife Vijayalakshmi and children Dr Vrinda Jayakumar, Viju Narayanan and Vivek Narayanan.