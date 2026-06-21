Varkala cliff demolition drive halted for 10 days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following stiff protest from tourism stakeholders and concerns over procedural lapses in the recent demolition drive, the district administration has granted a 10-day buffer period before proceeding with any further action by Varkala municipality against unauthorised structures on the Varkala cliff.

The decision was taken after a meeting convened by the district administration to discuss the controversy surrounding the demolition of tourism-related establishments and buildings located within 20 metres of the cliff edge in Varkala.

The stakeholders alleged that the demolition process was initiated without adequate prior notice to several affected owners. They claimed many property owners were unaware of the proposed action and were not given sufficient opportunity to present their case before demolition proceedings began.

Tension escalated during Thursday’s demolition drive when an affected individual allegedly attempted self-harm by pouring inflammable substances over himself in protest. The demolition was subsequently halted following the intervention of Varkala MLA V Joy.

The representatives of the Varkala Tourism Development Association (VTDA) said that the issue had remained unresolved for the past three to five years despite repeated representations to the authorities. They urged the officials to undertake a detailed verification of documents and consider individual cases before initiating any further action.