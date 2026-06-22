Long delay on NH66 stretch work in Thiruvananthapuram leaves commuters reeling

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Work on the NH66 stretch from Kadampattukonam to Kazhakoottam continues to progress at a snail’s pace, making it one of the most delayed national highway corridors in the state.

With only around 50% of the work completed so far, the stretch connecting the northern districts to Thirivananthapuram city is causing huge inconvenience to commuters.

Repeated delays have pushed the project far behind schedule while the Kollam Bypass to Kadampattukonam achieved 94.2% completion.

The onset of the southwest monsoon is expected to slow down construction activities further.

Admitting that there has been a delay, a senior official with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said: “The progress of the work has been affected by contract-related issues.

The contractor who took up the project proved a non-performer and hence we had to sub-contract the work to another contractor to avoid delays. Blacklisting the non-performing contractor was not at all an option as such a decision would have caused more delays,” the official said.

The rains have added to the slowness of the work, the official said.