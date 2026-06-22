Thiruvananthapuram Chanthavila residents demand closure of readymix concrete unit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Residents near Chanthavila in Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits have formed a protest committee against a readymix concrete plant setup close to St Thomas Engineering College here, demanding immediate closure of the unit.

Local residents have formed a Janakeeya Prathirodha Samara Samithi to lead the agitation against the unit. They have alleged the plant began operations without any environmental study or clearance, and warned of intensifying agitation if operations continue. The samithi office bearers claimed that the plant was given licence without an environmental impact assessment.

CPM Kazhakoottam area committee secretary Ramesh is the chairman of the samithi and retired excise assistant commissioner Anikumar is the convener.

Corporation councillors Sindhu Sashi representing Kattayikonam division, Anuji Prabha, representing Chanthavila division and college principal Prof A G Mathew are the patrons. A 25-member executive committee and 501-member general council was also formed.

Threat

Within 30-m radius of the plant lies around 50 homes, St Thomas Public School with 2,500 students, the engineering college with 1,500 students and a kindergarten, says Janakeeya Prathirodha Samara Samithi.